Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $259,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,787. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $817.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $760.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.