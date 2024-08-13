Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $322,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $689.21. The stock had a trading volume of 69,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $671.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

