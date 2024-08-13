Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $29.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,749.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,736. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,759.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,519.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.94. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,049,328. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

