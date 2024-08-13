Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $407,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,159. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.