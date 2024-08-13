Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,001,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,425,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.46. 82,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

