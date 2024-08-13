Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. 642,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,706. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

