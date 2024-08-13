American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American International Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,273. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

