Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $51,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.08. 1,712,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

