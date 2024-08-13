Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $121.20

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $132.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

