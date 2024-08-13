Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $36.70

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 85,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 371,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alkermes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

