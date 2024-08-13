Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

BHP Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

