Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $5.61

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after buying an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

