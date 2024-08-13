Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $83.46

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.
Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
