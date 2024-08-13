Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $83.46

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

