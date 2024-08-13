Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $83.46

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.0 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

