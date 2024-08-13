Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 6.5%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 103,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 799,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $73,190. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 421,841 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in Angi by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Angi by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

