Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) traded up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.30. 167,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 135,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

