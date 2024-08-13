Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $234.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $217.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

