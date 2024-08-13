Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

