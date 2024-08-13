Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,526.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,635 shares of company stock worth $524,734. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

