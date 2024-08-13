Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,635 shares of company stock worth $524,734. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,421,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

