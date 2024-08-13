Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.50. 350,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,066 shares of company stock worth $55,544,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

