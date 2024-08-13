Arora Ashish Sells 77,823 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $495,732.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,765.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $308,612.79.

On Friday, May 17th, Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $168,213.98.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $385,648.29.

Cricut stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 469,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,073. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

