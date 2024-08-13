ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

ARQ Price Performance

Shares of ARQ stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 59,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03. ARQ has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

About ARQ

Further Reading

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

