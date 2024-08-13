Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.64.

ASND stock traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 405,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after buying an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

