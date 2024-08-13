Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 7.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after buying an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.