ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.48 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,670.63 or 1.00018981 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03833 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,381,993.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

