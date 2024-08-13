Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.88. 140,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,207. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

