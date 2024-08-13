Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 297 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $193,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $135.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

