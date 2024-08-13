Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.22. 4,646,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.