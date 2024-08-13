Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,452,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 85,536 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,232,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,200. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.