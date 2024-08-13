Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 766,429 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

