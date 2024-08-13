Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 854,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000.

VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

