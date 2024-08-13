Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.09. 4,573,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

