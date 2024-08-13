Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
TLH stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.43. 534,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $110.63.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
