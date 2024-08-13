Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 197 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,962,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,256,545 shares of company stock valued at $561,509,865. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,149. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $195.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

