Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 207 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $237.07. 1,745,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

