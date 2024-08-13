Aspiriant LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.07. 3,564,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,249. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.50. The company has a market cap of $443.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.