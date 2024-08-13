Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,138,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.74. 1,296,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

