Aspiriant LLC Purchases 14,636 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

