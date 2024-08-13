Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,376 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,777 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,872,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FNDE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. 481,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

