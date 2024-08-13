Asset Management Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 2.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.57. 1,117,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,674. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

