Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGO. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

