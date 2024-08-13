AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after buying an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,585. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

