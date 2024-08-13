AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.6 %

AZN stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.52. 9,202,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,150. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $255.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.