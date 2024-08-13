Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 166.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATXS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
