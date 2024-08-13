Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.96 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Audius has a total market cap of $152.96 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

