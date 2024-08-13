Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.07

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 42654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,695,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,111,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,859,000 after buying an additional 568,474 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,396,000 after buying an additional 97,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after buying an additional 272,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

