Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.37 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37), Yahoo Finance reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.87%.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 2,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,918. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.