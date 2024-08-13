AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

