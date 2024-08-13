Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Issues Earnings Results

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Azitra Stock Performance

Shares of AZTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 1,074,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,507. Azitra has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

