Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Issues Earnings Results

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Azitra Stock Performance
Shares of AZTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 1,074,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,507. Azitra has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Azitra Company Profile
