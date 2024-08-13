Ballast Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $14,966,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $18,039,944 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.28. 2,097,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.45. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.