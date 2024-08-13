Ballast Inc. Sells 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.81. 6,800,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The firm has a market cap of $393.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,462 shares of company stock worth $21,238,114. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.